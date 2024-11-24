More golf courses reopening this week in wake of Hurricane Milton

More golf courses are reopening this week in the wake of Hurricane Milton.
The Mangrove Executive Golf Course will be reopening on Monday, Nov. 25.
The Turtle Mound and Truman executive golf courses will be reopening on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
