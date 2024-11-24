N.J. margarita drinker sentenced in DUI arrest in The Villages

A New Jersey woman who drank margaritas at a restaurant in The Villages will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest.

Kathleen Ackerly, 51, of Boonton Township, N.J., pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. She must also perform 50 hours of community service, although she can “buy out” at the rate of $10 per hour.

Ackerly was involved in the accident at about 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the scene and checked out Ackerly, who “seemed to have no memory” of the crash. She stood up, but fell back down to the ground.

An officer asked Ackerly if she had been drinking.

“Maybe I drank too much,” she said.

She said she had consumed two margaritas while at Chili’s on Avenida Central.

She agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but “stumbled and almost fell while turning.” Ackerly provided breath samples that registered .22 and .21 blood alcohol content.

Ackerly was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was also ticketed for following too closely, no proof of insurance and failure to display registration.