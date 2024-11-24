Pope says pension fund needs urgent reform

To the Editor:

The Pope says their pension fund needs urgent reform. After years of mismanagement and financial scandals the fund needs help. At least once a year one of their collections is for “the priests pension fund.” If this was involving our workers pensions there would be an investigation. It usually doesn’t do any good but has the Vatican found anyone in their investigation? Were they charged? Don’t cover it up like they did for years with the sex scandals by just transferring the priest to another area. Fix your problem.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Village of Duval