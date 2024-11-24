66.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Snowbirds and visitors joining ‘regular’ residents on golf cart paths

By Staff Report
As snowbirds and visitors descend on The Villages, it’s important for all users of the multi-modal paths to remember that golf carts are to be operated responsibly.

It’s an opportunity for “regular” full-time residents of The Villages to set a good example.

Here are some very important rules to remember:

• Golf cart drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20mph

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more

