Snowbirds and visitors joining ‘regular’ residents on golf cart paths

As snowbirds and visitors descend on The Villages, it’s important for all users of the multi-modal paths to remember that golf carts are to be operated responsibly.

It’s an opportunity for “regular” full-time residents of The Villages to set a good example.

Here are some very important rules to remember:

• Golf cart drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20mph

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more