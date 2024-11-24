Snowbirds and visitors joining ‘regular’ residents on golf cart paths

As snowbirds and visitors descend on The Villages, it’s important for all users of the multi-modal paths to remember that golf carts are to be operated responsibly.
It’s an opportunity for “regular” full-time residents of The Villages to set a good example.
Here are some very important rules to remember:
• Golf cart drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification
• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license
• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths
• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals
• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws
• Speed not to exceed 20mph
• Use hand and turn signals
• Yield to automobiles
• Come to a full stop at stop signs
• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car
• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more