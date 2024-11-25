Distraction and drinking add unnecessary danger to Thanksgiving travel

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering with friends, family, and loved ones. Ensuring safe road travel is essential for a successful holiday. As Floridians and visitors travel our roadways this week and next, the Florida Highway Patrol and statewide public safety partners, will be active and visible to promote public safety and encourage safe driving habits.

The number of vehicles on the road tends to increase during the holiday season. With more visitors than ever, Florida remains the ultimate destination for those seeking warm weather as the temperatures drop.

In 2022, holiday travel statistics indicated a rise in crashes involving individuals impaired by alcohol, drugs, or both. However, there was a decrease in crashes last year, and a few new trends emerged.

Nearly 30% of crashes from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving to the following Sunday involved rear-end collisions. These collisions can happen when a driver is following too closely, is distracted, or is speeding and suddenly brakes, leading to a crash with the vehicle behind them.

Almost 70% of crashes happen during the day, as opposed to nighttime. In many cases, there are no contributing road conditions or environmental factors. Data indicates that the hazards are mainly related to driver behavior rather than external conditions. Speeding, careless driving, and aggressive driving were the most frequently issued citations during this period last year.

Furthermore, more than 10% of crashes involved same-direction sideswipes from other vehicles, while over 15% were categorized as hit-and-run incidents.

So, how can we break the trend and ensure that everyone travelling on the road arrives alive and safely at their holiday destination? Here are some safety tips, guaranteed to get you to Turkey Day—because you don’t want to wing it when it comes to travel safety!

Never drive impaired. Alcohol, drugs, a combination of the two, and even some over-the-counter medications should not be used if you plan on getting behind the wheel. It is not worth the risk to yourself or others on the road if you feel different.