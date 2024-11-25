68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

Horses found in deplorable condition seized from Weirsdale couple

By Staff Report
Comments

An anonymous complaint has led to the arrest of a Weirsdale couple facing charges they starved their horses.

Nicole Faith Perkins, 29, and Cory Perkins, 29, were taken into custody Saturday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. They are facing felony charges of animal torture.

The anonymous tipster contacted authorities in September, triggering an investigation.

A 21-year-old chestnut quarter horse gelding named Nitro and a 28-year-old dark bay thoroughbred mare name Layla were both found to be significantly underweight. Layla also had two open wounds.

Cory and Nicole Perkins
Cory and Nicole Perkins

The investigator checked the barn which was full of manure and had not been cleaned “in some time.” There was no hay on the premises and the Perkins claimed they had run out of hay the previous day. There were only weeds on the property that offered “very little nutritional value.”

The couple said they are struggling financially and cannot afford to care for the horses.

The horses were seized and taken to a care facility where they were examined by a veterinarian. Due to the deplorable conditions in which the horses were kept and their emaciated condition, the veterinarian expressed concerns about “re-feeding syndrome.”

After their arrest, the couple was booked at the Marion County Jail where they were initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

U.S. should respect international law

A reader from Milwaukee has some harsh words for Florida lawmakers who have condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that Bad Parking photos are sending the wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos