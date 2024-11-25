Horses found in deplorable condition seized from Weirsdale couple

An anonymous complaint has led to the arrest of a Weirsdale couple facing charges they starved their horses.

Nicole Faith Perkins, 29, and Cory Perkins, 29, were taken into custody Saturday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. They are facing felony charges of animal torture.

The anonymous tipster contacted authorities in September, triggering an investigation.

A 21-year-old chestnut quarter horse gelding named Nitro and a 28-year-old dark bay thoroughbred mare name Layla were both found to be significantly underweight. Layla also had two open wounds.

The investigator checked the barn which was full of manure and had not been cleaned “in some time.” There was no hay on the premises and the Perkins claimed they had run out of hay the previous day. There were only weeds on the property that offered “very little nutritional value.”

The couple said they are struggling financially and cannot afford to care for the horses.

The horses were seized and taken to a care facility where they were examined by a veterinarian. Due to the deplorable conditions in which the horses were kept and their emaciated condition, the veterinarian expressed concerns about “re-feeding syndrome.”

After their arrest, the couple was booked at the Marion County Jail where they were initially held without bond.