Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Live Square Entertainment for Tuesday, November 26

By Staff Report
Latin Ambition

Brownwood Paddock Square  |  5:00 PM

Ferris Deluxe

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM

Crossfire

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Trivia Tuesday

Sawgrass Grove |  12:00 PM

Acoustic Blue

Sawgrass Grove |  5:00 PM

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

U.S. should respect international law

A reader from Milwaukee has some harsh words for Florida lawmakers who have condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that Bad Parking photos are sending the wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

