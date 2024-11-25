Man found squatting earlier this year arrested near Spruce Creek

A man found squatting earlier this year was arrested near the entrance to Spruce Creek Del Webb after lying to law enforcement about his identity.

Zachariah Robert Muchnicki, 26, of Summerfield, was driving a white Toyota Camry shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday near the Circle K on U.S. Hwy. 441 and Sunset Harbor Road when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign before heading south on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop near the entrance to the 55+ community in Summerfield, Muchnicki gave the deputy a false name and a false date of birth. When the identity didn’t check out, the deputy confronted Muchnicki, who revealed his true identity. This time, the deputy ran the name and found that Muchnicki has had multiple suspensions of his license.

Earlier this year, Muchnicki was arrested after he was found squatting in a Summerfield home. In 2020, he was arrested on a charge of child neglect at the Motel 6 in Wildwood.

As a result of Saturday’s arrest, Muchnicki was booked on charges of providing false information to law enforcement and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,500 bond.