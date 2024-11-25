Patricia A. Thornton

Patricia A. Thornton, 73, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2024, surrounded by her cherished family and in the loving care of Cornerstone Hospice. Patty was born in Portland Maine to James J. and Marie T. Thornton.

She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and Stonehill College. After college she resided in Needham, MA and moved to The Villages in May 2006.

Patty had a successful career in the Insurance Industry becoming Vice President of Eastern Insurance in Natick, MA. Patty was fortunate to have retired at 55 years old and spent the next 18 years traveling extensively with her sister Cathy, taking trips to ME and PA to visit family, enjoying life in The Villages and

volunteering to assist those in need.

She enjoyed golfing and was an exercise enthusiast, attending classes five days a week. It was in those classes that she met and formed wonderful friendships that were so special to her. Patty was an accomplished cook who loved to prepare special dishes for her family and close friends. She was known for her beautifully decorated dining table and colorful food presentation. She was the life of the party, had a beautiful smile and was always a positive presence on all occasions. Her warm hugs were the best !!!

Patty is survived by her sisters: Cathy Thornton and Mary Dyer (Michael) who live in The Villages and brother, Jim Thornton (Joan) of Bucks County, PA. She is also survived by four nephews: Zackery (Kelly) Dyer, Brendan Dyer of ME, Andrew Thornton (Meredith) of NJ, Patrick Thornton (Renee) of PA and Claire Thornton and fiancé Spenser Robert of AZ. The apples of Patty’s eyes were the children of her nephews: Eila Dyer of ME, Lochlan Thornton of PA and Amelia Thornton of NJ. Patty was anxiously awaiting the arrival of her nephew’s Patrick’s baby in April 2025.