Poker is about more than playing cards

Monday, November 25, 2024
By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I am a regular poker player and love the games and the people who run them. I would like to start by noting that chips have been used at all of the games since they first opened many years ago.
What some may not realize is that these games are about so much more than playing cards. We have a number of players with health issues, including several who use walkers or wheelchairs.
One of these individuals is my father. When he first moved to The Villages in 2004, he joined a golf league and played pickleball on a daily basis. Over the past 15 years, after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s, he has had no choice but to give up these sports as well as other activities he was once passionate about. I honestly don’t know what he would have done without the poker games, and I know that many are in similar situations. The poker games give us all a chance to get out, socialize, and have some fun — an opportunity that some, like my father, may not otherwise have. I sincerely hope Mr. Rohan understands just how much these games mean to all of us and chooses not to take that away.

Amanda Enright
Village of Lynnhaven

 

