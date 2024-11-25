68.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 25, 2024
Stalking suspect arrested after allegedly firing slingshot at his ex’s home

By Staff Report
Comments

A Wildwood man has ben charged with stalking after after allegedly firing a slingshot at his ex’s home,

Stephen Chapman, 47, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with stalking.

The woman kicked Chapman out of her home when she ended their relationship several weeks ago, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Wildwood Police Department. Chapman moved into a residence near the woman’s home and began “constantly yelling at her from his yard” and “blaring loud music at all hours.” She also told police she’d heard objects hitting the side of her house. It turned out to be slingshot he had used to fire objects at her home. She also received numerous email, text message and phone calls. In addition, her ex began showing up at her place of employment.

Witnesses backed up the woman’s account of what had been happening. One of the witnesses, a dog walker, said he’d seen Chapman with the slingshot.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

