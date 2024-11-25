70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

U.S. should respect international law

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Florida Representatives Lois Frankel, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have all condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.  President Biden and congressional leaders have long contended that there is no moral equivalence between the actions of Israel and Hamas.
In its statement regarding the arrest warrants, the ICC concluded “that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity.”
The ICC explained that Israel intentionally prevented anesthesia from reaching Gaza, and this has caused great suffering because doctors were forced to perform amputations on adults and children with no safe ways to sedate them.
Dr. Mike M. Mallah is a trauma surgeon from Charleston, South Carolina who volunteered in Gaza.  He witnessed what he called “the intentional, purposeful choking of an entire healthcare system.” Mallah fought back tears as he described “anesthesiologists who don’t have anesthesia who are holding people down and singing to them so that they can comfort them and do their surgery.”
The ICC’s charges have nothing to do with moral equivalence or the comparison of Israel and Hamas. Rather, the ICC is evaluating Israel’s actions against the standards of international law.

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that Bad Parking photos are sending the wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pope says pension fund needs urgent reform

The Pope has called for urgent reform of the priests’ pension fund. But a reader in the Village of Duval has a few questions.

Pedestrian crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard

A Village of Liberty Park resident believes the crosswalks at the squares have become a hazard for pedestrians. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos