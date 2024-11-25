Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

To the Editor:

I laugh at the responses to my letters about the White House Snake. They say I am full of hate. I am full of hate for a man who said to General Kelly, “ I want generals like Hitler had.” His wife Ivana before her death said he had books about Hitler on this bedside table. We thought he was reading “Mein Kampf.“ That is over 700 pages so we know the dim wit could not concentrate that long. It has been suggested from things he let on, it was more likely “My new order” a collection of Hitler’s speeches. Marty Davis, executive with Paramount, had conversations with Trump about that book.

Let me make it easy for you cult members. By 6 p.m. on January 6, 2021, your Snake had made himself a traitor, to our Constitution. If anyone gives aid and comfort to a traitor (Benedict Arnold or Donald Trump), you are a traitor, too. So to simplify this, If you were on the capitol grounds that day, or you voted for Trump you are guilty of giving aid to a traitor. Guess what that makes all of you.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley