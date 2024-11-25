Villager trashes home in altercation with migraine-suffering wife

A Villager trashed his home in an alleged altercation with his migraine-suffering wife.

Dennis Wayne Tietz, 62, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery at his home in the Village of DeLuna.

When officers arrived at the home on Shannon Loop, Tietz was “actively kicking the bedroom door” where his wife was locked inside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Tietz indicated he was angry with his wife of 38 years “for not doing any house chores throughout the day because she had a migraine.”

His wife said she had to try to calm down Tietz, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Tietz’s wife had a phone and said she would call his sister to try to calm him down, Tietz tried to take away the phone. He pushed his wife “against the wall with his arms on her throat.”

She was able to call law enforcement and an enraged Tietz “threw three bar chairs across the living room.” When officers entered the home, which the couple paid $865,500 for in 2022, they found it was “disheveled.”

Tietz was “extremely uncooperative” with police. He made “conflicting statements regarding the bar chairs,” the report noted.

“Just take me to jail,” he told police.

Officers found that Tietz, a Madison, Wis. native, had previously been arrested on a domestic battery charge in Dane County, Wis.

As a result of the previous conviction, Tietz was arrested on felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.