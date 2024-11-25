68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

Villager trashes home in altercation with migraine-suffering wife

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager trashed his home in an alleged altercation with his migraine-suffering wife.

Dennis Wayne Tietz, 62, was arrested Sunday night on a charge of battery at his home in the Village of DeLuna.

When officers arrived at the home on Shannon Loop, Tietz was “actively kicking the bedroom door” where his wife was locked inside, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Screenshot
Dennis Tietz

Tietz indicated he was angry with his wife of 38 years “for not doing any house chores throughout the day because she had a migraine.”

His wife said she had to try to calm down Tietz, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Tietz’s wife had a phone and said she would call his sister to try to calm him down, Tietz tried to take away the phone. He pushed his wife “against the wall with his arms on her throat.”

She was able to call law enforcement and an enraged Tietz “threw three bar chairs across the living room.” When officers entered the home, which the couple paid $865,500 for in 2022, they found it was “disheveled.”

Tietz was “extremely uncooperative” with police. He made “conflicting statements regarding the bar chairs,” the report noted.

“Just take me to jail,” he told police.

Officers found that Tietz, a Madison, Wis. native, had previously been arrested on a domestic battery charge in Dane County, Wis.

As a result of the previous conviction, Tietz was arrested on felony charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

U.S. should respect international law

A reader from Milwaukee has some harsh words for Florida lawmakers who have condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that Bad Parking photos are sending the wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos