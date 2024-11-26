Detective tracks down suspect in theft of golf cart in The Villages

A detective has tracked down a suspect in the theft of a golf cart in The Villages.

The golf cart was stolen on Halloween from Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

Surveillance cameras showed a truck towing a trailer pull up to the area in which the golf cart was parked, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A man got out of the truck, loaded the golf cart onto the trailer and drove away. The surveillance camera was able to capture the license plate number of the truck.

The license plate was registered to 32-year-old Eric Michael Porter of Ocala. The detective, armed with surveillance images, went to Porter’s home and spoke with his wife. She identified her husband, as well as the truck and trailer, in the surveillance images. She said her husband came home with a golf cart in early November. She said he “received it in a deal to complete a job for his business,” according to the arrest report.

Porter was arrested Monday on a felony charge of grand theft. The Vermont native was booked on $2,500 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.