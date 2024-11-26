74.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Don’t give a forum to Ed McGinty!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

You have once again given Ed McGinty a public forum to spew his hatred for President Trump, and now for all of us who voted for President Trump. We are all now “traitors” for voting for Trump. I propose to you that Mr. McGinty is a deeply disturbed individual that is needing some form of intervention. To think the way he does and then express it publicly is not normal. To hate someone, anyone, as much as McGinty hates Trump is not only not normal, it’s potentially dangerous. Stop giving this guy an outlet to not only regurgitate what hatred he has for Trump and but also now the rest of us. You’re not helping him nor anyone else in this community that already has serious political divisions.

Richard Dankert
Village of Briar Meadow

 

