Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Driver arrested after wild chase on Lake Ella Road

By Staff Report
Brendon Garrett Kellaher
Brendon Garrett Kellaher

A driver was arrested after a wild chase on Lake Ella Road.

Brendon Garrett Kellaher, 20, who lives on Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake, was driving a white VW hatchback at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at about 100 miles per hour on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The vehicle passed an officer who could “hear the driver step on the accelerator to increase his speed in an attempt to flee,” according to the report. The vehicle also made several lane changes.

The officer called in help from the Fruitland Park Police Department, and the Lady Lake officer learned that the VW had turned onto Lake Ella Road.

The officer saw the VW pass a vehicle on Lake Ella Road, despite the double solid line. The VW passed another vehicle on the right side, nearly striking the other vehicle. The VW ran a stop sign and finally stropped on April Hills Boulevard.

Kellaher was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude and reckless driving. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.

