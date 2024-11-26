79.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Homeless man found passed out on mattress in camp near car wash

By Staff Report
Klayton McCall
Klayton McCall

A homeless man was found passed out on a mattress in a camp near a car wash in Lady Lake.

Officers had learned of a homeless camp established near the Super Wash car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Such a camp is prohibited by the town’s ordinances.

An officer was conducting a check of the area this past Thursday afternoon when he found 32-year-old Klayton McCall passed out on a large mattress. Next to McCall were a rubber strap, two syringes and a small bag containing methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

McCall has a history of arrests, including a drug arrest earlier this year. He was caught on  a Ring doorbell camera stealing cigarettes in 2022. He attempted to steal a watch in 2018 from Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

