Heaven opened the gates for a very special person when Majid Alfalahi of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Irmo, South Carolina, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at the age of 64.

Majid was born on July 2, 1960 in Baghdad, Iraq to Ali and Hasna Alfalahi and was one of 12 children. He moved to the US in 1979 to attend college at the University of South Carolina. He worked in the banquet hotel business for many years, eventually settling in Columbia, South Carolina where he met his sweetheart and the love of his life, Joleen, in 1998. They were married May 29, 1999. Majid worked for Mungo Homes in the landscape division and eventually became the owner of Blue Oasis Landscaping Company for 11 years. He was proud to become an American citizen in 2008. Majid and Joleen moved to The Villages, Florida in 2020 to be closer to Joleen’s parents. He worked at The Villages Park and Rec Center (Seabreeze) and attended Good News Church.

Majid had a real zest for life. He was an excellent cook, specializing in grilling. He loved clothes and was always well dressed. He still had a thick, full head of hair. Majid enjoyed playing games, especially Rummikub, and listening to 70’s music. He loved traveling-some of his favorite places were Hawaii, Italy, Blowing Rock in the Blue Ridge Mountains, California, Arizona, and Disney. Majid and Joleen celebrated their 25th anniversary in May with a spectacular trip to Italy. Majid had a strong faith in Christ. He brought joy and laughter to those around him. He gave the gifts of kindness and generosity to everyone he met. Majid was a devoted and loving husband to Joleen. He enjoyed spending any time he could with family.

Majid was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Hassan. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Joleen Purpura Alfalahi, his sister Majida and many other loving family members, in-laws Frank and Donna Purpura from FL, Susan and Frank Lynch of AZ, Sherill and Dave Chernesky of NJ and many wonderful friends.

A celebration of Majid’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7, at Good News Church, 400 Executive Blvd., Leesburg, FL 34748, at 11 a.m.