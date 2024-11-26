Out-of-towners attempt to pass bogus bills at local restaurant

Four out-of-towners were arrested after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

The group attempted to use five phony $50 bills on the afternoon of Nov. 22 at Miller’s Ale House at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When restaurant management became suspicious of the bills, members of the group got into a black Kia four-door and fled.

The vehicle was found at the nearby Honey Baked Hams store at Village Crossroads. Numerous additional counterfeit bills were found in the car, along with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The three people in the vehicle were identified as:

• Mortika Zamora Agnant, 29, of Orlando. She was also wanted on an Orange County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of child neglect.

• Tyrell Marques Davis, 30, of Orlando. He was found to be in possession of a pistol.

• Michael Harrell, 43, of Orlando. He was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle.

A fourth person had been apprehended in the parking lot of Miller’s Ale House. He was identified as 45-year-old Orriell Phillips Havercome of Orlando.

All four are facing numerous charges and were booked at the Lake County Jail.