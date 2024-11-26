71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

Out-of-towners attempt to pass bogus bills at local restaurant

By Staff Report
Comments

Four out-of-towners were arrested after attempting to pass counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

The group attempted to use five phony $50 bills on the afternoon of Nov. 22 at Miller’s Ale House at Lady Lake Commons, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When restaurant management became suspicious of the bills, members of the group got into a black Kia four-door and fled.

The vehicle was found at the nearby Honey Baked Hams store at Village Crossroads. Numerous additional counterfeit bills were found in the car, along with fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

The three people in the vehicle were identified as:

• Mortika Zamora Agnant, 29, of Orlando. She was also wanted on an Orange County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of child neglect.

• Tyrell Marques Davis, 30, of Orlando. He was found to be in possession of a pistol.

• Michael Harrell, 43, of Orlando. He was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle.

Mortika Zamora Agnant
Mortika Zamora Agnant
Tyrell Marques Davis
Tyrell Marques Davis
Michael Harrell
Michael Harrell
imagepage
Orriell Phillips Havercome

A fourth person had been apprehended in the parking lot of Miller’s Ale House. He was identified as 45-year-old Orriell Phillips Havercome of Orlando.

All four are facing numerous charges and were booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where is the justice?

A Village of Hemingway resident looks at our current situation and wonders, where is the justice? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pickleball players showing lack of etiquette at tennis courts

A Villager who plays tennis at Saddlebrook Recreation Center is sick and tired of “rude” pickleball players walking across the tennis courts.

Don’t give a forum to Ed McGinty!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is unhappy with Villages-News.com for providing a forum for Villager Ed McGinty. Do you think McGinty should be blacklisted? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

Photos