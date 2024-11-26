74.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

Pickleball players showing lack of etiquette at tennis courts

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Not only is it inconsiderate and a lack of proper court etiquette, but it is also dangerous to cut through a tennis court during an active match. Every time I have played tennis at Saddlebrook Recreation Center, this occurs, even though we have made repeated polite attempts to ask these people to walk around to the pickleball entrance. Players not expecting to encounter a trespasser on the court could accidentally run into them or hit them with a backswing.
I regularly play at five other recreation centers in The Villages and do not encounter this rudeness anywhere else. Sometimes it is older adults and sometimes it is twenty-somethings like today. When I asked a young woman if she could please walk around, she smiled and continued to walk through our court. Not only that, but she also came back and did it again 10 minutes later!
There are solutions. Signage could help. An additional entrance could be added for those too lazy to walk around or they could park near an entrance. Grandparents could teach their family members proper court etiquette. One of the tennis entrances could be chained closed. Finally, repeat offenders could lose their privilege to play on those courts.
On a final note, I play pickleball too and would not even think of walking through either a tennis or pickleball court during a match. It’s not just etiquette, it is common courtesy.

Laurelyn Irving
Village of La Reynalda

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t give a forum to Ed McGinty!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is unhappy with Villages-News.com for providing a forum for Villager Ed McGinty. Do you think McGinty should be blacklisted? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

U.S. should respect international law

A reader from Milwaukee has some harsh words for Florida lawmakers who have condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Photos