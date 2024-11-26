Raymond H. Otto

Raymond H. Otto, Jr., of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Ludlow, Massachusetts, passed away on November 24, 2024, at the age of 83.

Born on March 10, 1941, in Manhattan, New York, Raymond was the son of Raymond H. Otto, Sr. and Caroline B. Steigler. He was raised in Amherst, Massachusetts, and married Jennie W. Otto in October 1966. Together, they raised their family in Ludlow, Massachusetts.

Raymond dedicated over 35 years to his career as an equipment installer, retiring from Verizon. He held an Associate’s Degree and was widely respected for his dedication and expertise in his field. A proud U.S. Air Force veteran, Raymond served from 1960 to 1964.

In 2017, Raymond moved to The Villages, Florida, where he enjoyed his retirement years with his daughter, Lynn.

Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jennie, who passed away in 2017. He was also the son of the late Raymond H. Otto, Sr. and Caroline B. Steigler.

He is survived by their children: Lynn and Eric Otto, and Melissa Boduch (husband Jared Boduch), as well as his cherished granddaughter, Caroline Hope Boduch.

A passionate sports fan, Raymond enjoyed supporting his favorite teams: the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Bruins. He also had a lifelong commitment to officiating sports, dedicating over 40 years to umpiring softball in Massachusetts and officiating youth football and basketball.

In retirement, Raymond found joy in helping run Otto’s Lawncare in Ludlow with his son Eric. He also loved to travel, particularly going on cruises, and was a devoted volunteer for the Special Olympics. Additionally, Raymond volunteered as a gatekeeper for the Boston Marathon every April.

Raymond’s kindness, generosity, and love of life touched many, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.