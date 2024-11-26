71.9 F
Webster bill to improve veteran home care wins approval  

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster has announced that his bill to improve home care for veterans has won approval in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act passed with broad bipartisan support. That bill combined several bills cosponsored by Webster. They include:

  • H.R. 542, Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act of 2023 which expands veteran homecare and caregiver programs by removing the current prohibition on VA paying for in-home care if that care is more than 65% of the cost of nursing home care. The bill also requires the VA to create a website with information and resources on home and community-based programs to help veterans and caregivers determine their eligibility.
  • H.R. 41, VA Same-Day Scheduling Act of 2023 which requires the VA to ensure that when a veteran enrolled in the VA’s healthcare program calls to schedule an appointment for care or services the scheduling occurs during that phone call. I’ve heard from constituents frustrated that scheduling an appointment requires multiple calls with the VA.
  • H.R. 2830, Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act streamlines veterans access to commercial driver education programs by removing the requirement for such programs to be in operation for two years in order for a veteran to enroll.
  • S. 280, Better Examiner Standards and Transparency for Veterans Act of 2023 ensures that licensed healthcare professional are administering veteran disability exams to ensure our veterans receive high quality care. This closes a loophole that was revealed in VA reports that contract physicians with revoked medical licenses were performing veteran medical exams.

“This bill also streamlines access to Veterans Community Care Programs which better enables veterans to receive care through non-VA sources if they choose and ensures the VA is providing our veterans with information in a timely manner to make informed decision,” Webster said.

For help with veterans issues, constituents can call Webster’s office at (352) 241-9220.

