Don’t let leftovers spoil your Thanksgiving celebration

Thanksgiving football is tempting, but don’t let the leftovers linger too long this holiday season.

Clostridium perfringens, a bacterium that proliferates in food kept at improper temperatures, thrives in high-protein foods of animal origin, including red meat, poultry, pork and gravy, according to an Ask IFAS article. While outbreaks are typically more prevalent in hospitals, nursing homes, prisons and school cafeterias, there’s an uptick in other settings – including residential homes – around November and December.

“It’s a time of year where we cook large meals and leave them out for extended periods of time, which is one of the reasons why the numbers probably go up right about now,” said Keith Schneider, a food safety professor in the UF/IFAS food science and human nutrition department and an author of the article.

Clostridium perfringens causes gastroenteritis, the inflammation of the stomach and/or intestines, according to the article. Symptoms can occur between six and 24 hours after eating contaminated food, and they include severe abdominal cramps and pain as well as diarrhea. Often, infected individuals believe they are suffering from a 24-hour flu. Severe cases can lead to dehydration and, though rare, even death.

The bacterium is responsible for nearly 1 million foodborne illnesses in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clostridium perfringens is a tough, spore-forming microbe found in soil and sediment, the normal intestinal flora of animals and humans and in many raw ingredients, according to the article. Because heat doesn’t always kill spores, food must be kept at 140 degrees or higher after cooking. That prevents the spores from changing into vegetative cells, which can produce a potentially harmful toxin. The optimal temperature for the bacterium to grow is between 109 degrees and 117 degrees.

The USDA recommends refrigerating leftovers within two hours of serving to avoid foodborne illness.

Don’t, however, place hot food in a refrigerator, Schneider said. Allow leftovers to cool so they don’t heat up the refrigerator and the other food inside.

While most bouts of gastroenteritis resolve after two or three days, others can be more serious and require additional hydration or a course of antibiotics, Schneider said.

“If you experience symptoms for extended periods of time – especially if you feel you’re getting dehydrated – then go see a doctor,” Schneider said. “When in doubt, don’t take any chances.”

Holiday food safety tips:

Frequently wash hands and sanitize kitchen surfaces.

Do not rinse raw meat in the sink. Doing so can spread bacteria in the sink and onto cooking surfaces and cooking utensils.

Use a meat thermometer to ensure food reaches a safe temperature .

. Keep food at 140 degrees or higher after cooking.

Store food in shallow containers – typically 4 inches deep or less – to allow proper cooling.

Allow air to move freely around stored food; don’t overpack refrigerators.

Reheat food to at least 165 degrees.

Take extra care when preparing food for potentially vulnerable guests, including those who are very young, elderly, immunocompromised or pregnant.

*Learn more about food safety through Ask IFAS resources.