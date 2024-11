To the Editor:

Ed McGinty is 100 percent correct in his assessment that Trump is an old, senile, incompetent, deranged, incompetent idiot.

Only stupid MAGA-moron cult members cannot see that Trump is a danger to the country and the world.

Trump is not fit to run a hotdog stand let alone the country.

Mr. McGinty is a brave soldier in the fight against the cult in the MAGA nest that is The Villages.

Keep up the fight and long live Ed McGinty!

Jack Henderson

Village of Palo Alto