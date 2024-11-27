Hungry burger customer hogs parking at Pinellas Plaza

A hungry burger customer was caught hogging parking at Pinellas Plaza.
A member of the Parking Patrol noticed this parking infraction at Square 1 Burgers at Pinellas Plaza.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
A hungry burger customer was caught hogging parking at Pinellas Plaza.
A member of the Parking Patrol noticed this parking infraction at Square 1 Burgers at Pinellas Plaza.
Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.