Intoxicated woman arrested after domestic disturbance in The Villages

An intoxicated woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance in The Villages.

Lynn Ann Barnes, 43, was found at about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the front yard of a residence where she resides with two people over the age of 65, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not disclose the address or Barnes’ relationship to the two other residents of the home.

Deputies had been summoned to investigate a report of a “physical disturbance.”

Barnes “was under the influence of something due to her slurring her speech,” the report said.

She had been in an argument with a woman in the home who went to a bedroom to get away from Barnes. Barnes followed the woman into the bedroom and began pushing her. The elderly man attempted to intervene and Barnes struck him “multiple times” in the arm.

Barnes was arrested on two felony counts of battery on a person over the age of 65. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.