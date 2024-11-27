Laureen Gail Ryan

Laurie Ryan Laureen Gail,73, passed away at her home in The Villages, Florida, on November 23, 2024.

She is loved and missed by many family and friends, including her husband Craig Ryan; children Leisha (Marty) Wadle of Indianola IA, Blake (Alex) Sutherland of Portland OR, and Cherie Marcum of Dallas TX; grandchildren Darien, Mike, Emma, Curran and Matt Wadle; Conrad, August, Emmett, Bry, Hazel and Oscar Sutherland; and Ryan and Dane Marcum; brother Mark (Luann) Smith and sister Barb (Jim) Gamble; and her beloved dog Marley.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Betty (Davis) Smith, and siblings Paul, Brian, Penelope and Randall Smith.

A celebration of Laurie’s life will be held at a later date.