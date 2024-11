Richard Kenneth Lyon Sr.

Richard and Junia Lyon were married for 22 years.

Richard was survived by his two sons, Joseph Lyon and Richard Lyon Jr. and 3 granddaughters along with lots of friends and family.

Funeral arrangements will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral home on December 2. Visitation will start from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a celebration of life from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Followed by a burial at Florida National cemetery in Bushnell at 1 p.m.