Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Seller hangs on and finally gets $1 million asking price in The Villages

By Staff Report
After hanging on for several months, a seller finally got a $1 million asking price in The Villages.

The home at 1763 Arnsworth Ave. in the Village of Winifred had been listed at the start of the year at $1.29 million. The home sold this past month for $1.1 million.

This home in the Village of Winifred has sold for $1.1 million.

Kimberlie Frances Andermahr bought the three-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Designer Gardenia in December 2022 for $1.07 million.

The home sits on the Palmer Legends Championship Cherry Hill course and the fairway of Hole #1 of the Cherry Hill course. It features plenty of extras like a built-in bar station with two wine coolers, a whole house Generac generator and tubular skylights.

Recently, a Letter to the Editor set off a debate about home prices dropping in The Villages.

Photos