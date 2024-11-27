74.9 F
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Support local restaurants and retailers on Small Business Saturday

By Villages-News Editorial
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s North Florida District Office is urging Americans to embrace the spirit of the holiday season by supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is dedicated to celebrating local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy and enhance neighborhoods around the country.

The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 30.

“When you #ShopSmall on Nov. 30, you will be honoring and supporting unique local small retailers and restaurants owners who embody a set of special characteristics that have kept small businesses and our economy thriving over time,” said SBA North Florida District Director Jonel Hein

The SBA encourages consumers to support the more than 34 million U.S. small businesses throughout the holiday season. In the past few years, the U.S. has experienced a small business boom with a record-shattering 20 million new business applications filed nationwide, driven mostly by women and people of color.

