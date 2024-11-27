Suspect caught with marijuana claims he bought it at dispensary

A Wildwood man caught with marijuana tried to convince police that he had obtained it legally at a local dispensary.

Jacob Tyler Story, 26, was at his home at 409 Kilgore St., when probation officers executed a check at his home this past Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Story is on felony probation as the result of a domestic battery conviction in Lake County.

A search of his home turned up 8.47 grams of marijuana, several smoking pipes, burnt rolled marijuana cigarettes and rolling papers.

Story claimed he has a medical marijuana card and had purchased the marijuana legally at the Trulieve marijuana dispensary in Leesburg. A check revealed Story has never had an active marijuana prescription.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. The arrest was considered a violation of his probation and he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.