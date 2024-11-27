74.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
type here...

Suspect caught with marijuana claims he bought it at dispensary

By Staff Report
Comments

A Wildwood man caught with marijuana tried to convince police that he had obtained it legally at a local dispensary.

Jacob Tyler Story, 26, was at his home at 409 Kilgore St., when probation officers executed a check at his home this past Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Story is on felony probation as the result of a domestic battery conviction in Lake County.

A search of his home turned up 8.47 grams of marijuana, several smoking pipes, burnt rolled marijuana cigarettes and rolling papers.

Story claimed he has a medical marijuana card and had purchased the marijuana legally at the Trulieve marijuana dispensary in Leesburg.  A check revealed Story has never had an active marijuana prescription.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. The arrest was considered a violation of his probation and he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Patient given wrong diagnosis surprised hospital got ‘C’ rating

A patient who was given the wrong diagnosis surprised was surprised to read tha that hospital in the Villages recently got a “C” rating.

Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have.

Ed McGinty needs to keep up the good fight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo resident encourages Ed McGinty to keep up the good fight against President-elect Trump.

Where is the justice?

A Village of Hemingway resident looks at our current situation and wonders, where is the justice? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pickleball players showing lack of etiquette at tennis courts

A Villager who plays tennis at Saddlebrook Recreation Center is sick and tired of “rude” pickleball players walking across the tennis courts.

Photos