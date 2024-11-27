74.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Thanksgiving holiday has altered trash collection in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

There have been changes in trash pickup schedules in The Villages due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Village Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Next collection will be on Monday, Dec. 2.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 or 14), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Next collection will be on Monday, Dec. 2.

