Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

To the Editor:

We all have had to endure disappointments, challenges and possibly even tragedies in our lives that have been very difficult. We have had to lick our wounds and possibly even grieve for a long time. During the Thanksgiving season and hopefully during the rest of the year we need to count our blessings and be thankful for them. Sometimes we think that the assets and strengths we have are self-made when they have all been given to us.

Philippians 4:8 states: “Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things. The other thing we should do is to support others and hold them up. 1 Peter 5:5 states, be submissive to one another, and be clothed with humility, for “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.”

We need to consider and be thankful that we actually exist as a person made in the image of God with the potential not only to be productive here on earth, but the potential to spend eternity in the presence of God. Wow, that is a blessing! John Chapter 3 explains how God made that possible, how we can realize that potential and why most of us will reject that offer. Verse 19 explains why most of us will reject that unbelievable offer. “And this is the condemnation, that the light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.”

Thanksgiving is a good time to choose light!

Bill Nitardy

Village of Sunset Pointe