To the Editor:

I do not agree with Mr. McGinty. That stated, every American is guaranteed by our Constitution the right to free speech. The strongest comment on this is:

“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” -Voltaire

When I do not agree with others I am free to accept how they feel, argue their point, or just go on with my life and accept their right to say it.

God Bless America any Happy Thanksgiving.

Larry Crilley

Greenbriar Villas