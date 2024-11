To the Editor:

Although we are in the minority in The Villages, there are still many thousands of us that take pride in the fact that we are not in a cult that worships a corrupt, moronic, sexual predator.

We stand with Ed McGinty knowing that we are with the 50% of the country that are not complete idiots.

Wear your MAGA hats and fly your MAGA flags to let us know you’re an imbecile so that we don’t waste our energy on your stupidity.

James Underwood

Lady Lake