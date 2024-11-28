81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Carole Ann Adams

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Carole Ann Adams
Carole Ann Adams

Carole Ann Adams, 80 on November 25, 2024, left to be with the Lord while holding the hand of her husband of 62 years Gary. She and her husband moved to The Villages in 2001. Carole was born in Middletown, CT, July 8, 1944, daughter of the late Jenny & Adam Organek. Graduating from Cromwell High School.

Surviving is her loving husband, Gary Adams, and their two children, Glenn Adams from Oxford, North Carolina, and Garrett Adams and his wife Ranae from Oxford, Maine, also a sister, Lorraine and her husband Paul Kemp of Cromwell, CT. A young son, Geoffrey died in 1967, and a beloved daughter, Christine Adams Walker passed away in 2015. She will not only be greatly missed by her husband, and children but also by her 13 grandchildren, and 8 great- grandchildren.

Carole joyfully served as a Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics since 1995, helping other women be successful in their careers. Carole loved the Lord, with all her heart, mind body and soul, and enjoyed sharing with women as she served as the Chair of the Women’s Aglow Board in Maine. She was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Church in Lewiston and St. Timothy RC Church in The Villages, FL. serving as a greeter & usher. Traveling in their Motorhome was a frequent enjoyment of hers and she loved meeting all those wonderful friends along the way.

The Family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation to be held at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral home at 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages on Monday, December 2, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Carole Will be memorialized with a Mass of Christian burial at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in the Villages, FL at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday December 3. Burial will be, this summer at their family gravesite at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland Maine.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At least I am not in a cult worshiping a sexual predator

A Lady Lake resident admits he is in the minority, but at least he does not belong to a cult that worships a sexual predator.

Villages-News.com needs to blacklist Ed McGinty

A Village of Woodbury resident is calling on Villages-News.com to blacklist Villager Ed McGinty.

Patient given wrong diagnosis surprised hospital got ‘C’ rating

A patient who was given the wrong diagnosis surprised was surprised to read tha that hospital in the Villages recently got a “C” rating.

Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have.

Ed McGinty needs to keep up the good fight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo resident encourages Ed McGinty to keep up the good fight against President-elect Trump.

Photos