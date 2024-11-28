Carole Ann Adams

Carole Ann Adams, 80 on November 25, 2024, left to be with the Lord while holding the hand of her husband of 62 years Gary. She and her husband moved to The Villages in 2001. Carole was born in Middletown, CT, July 8, 1944, daughter of the late Jenny & Adam Organek. Graduating from Cromwell High School.

Surviving is her loving husband, Gary Adams, and their two children, Glenn Adams from Oxford, North Carolina, and Garrett Adams and his wife Ranae from Oxford, Maine, also a sister, Lorraine and her husband Paul Kemp of Cromwell, CT. A young son, Geoffrey died in 1967, and a beloved daughter, Christine Adams Walker passed away in 2015. She will not only be greatly missed by her husband, and children but also by her 13 grandchildren, and 8 great- grandchildren.

Carole joyfully served as a Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics since 1995, helping other women be successful in their careers. Carole loved the Lord, with all her heart, mind body and soul, and enjoyed sharing with women as she served as the Chair of the Women’s Aglow Board in Maine. She was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Church in Lewiston and St. Timothy RC Church in The Villages, FL. serving as a greeter & usher. Traveling in their Motorhome was a frequent enjoyment of hers and she loved meeting all those wonderful friends along the way.

The Family will receive relatives and friends at a visitation to be held at the Baldwin Brothers Funeral home at 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages on Monday, December 2, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Carole Will be memorialized with a Mass of Christian burial at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in the Villages, FL at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday December 3. Burial will be, this summer at their family gravesite at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland Maine.