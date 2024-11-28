61.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Jerry Allen Heathman

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Jerry Allen Heathman
Jerry Allen Heathman

Jerry Allen Heathman, age 76, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2024, with his beloved wife, Carolyn of 50 years, by his side.

Born in 1948, Jerry lived a life full of love, family, and dedication. His kind heart, quick wit, one of a kind sense of humor and unwavering loyalty touched the lives of all who knew him. He found joy in simple pleasures, cherished his loved ones deeply, and carried a quiet strength that inspired those around him.

Jerry retired from Lansing Board of Water and Light as a member of IBEW. He enjoyed all water sports in Michigan especially while living on Bear Lake. Jerry enjoyed living in his retirement community in Florida with many friends, playing golf, woodworking, cards and cribbage.

In accordance with Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. His family invites those who knew him to honor his memory in their own way, keeping alive the stories, laughter, and love he shared with all. The family requests any donations be made in Jerry’s honor to Hospice of Marion County Florida.

Jerry will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all whose lives he graced. May he rest in peace.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Patient given wrong diagnosis surprised hospital got ‘C’ rating

A patient who was given the wrong diagnosis surprised was surprised to read tha that hospital in the Villages recently got a “C” rating.

Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have.

Ed McGinty needs to keep up the good fight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo resident encourages Ed McGinty to keep up the good fight against President-elect Trump.

Where is the justice?

A Village of Hemingway resident looks at our current situation and wonders, where is the justice? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pickleball players showing lack of etiquette at tennis courts

A Villager who plays tennis at Saddlebrook Recreation Center is sick and tired of “rude” pickleball players walking across the tennis courts.

Photos