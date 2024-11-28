Jerry Allen Heathman

Jerry Allen Heathman, age 76, of Summerfield, Florida, formerly of Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, 2024, with his beloved wife, Carolyn of 50 years, by his side.

Born in 1948, Jerry lived a life full of love, family, and dedication. His kind heart, quick wit, one of a kind sense of humor and unwavering loyalty touched the lives of all who knew him. He found joy in simple pleasures, cherished his loved ones deeply, and carried a quiet strength that inspired those around him.

Jerry retired from Lansing Board of Water and Light as a member of IBEW. He enjoyed all water sports in Michigan especially while living on Bear Lake. Jerry enjoyed living in his retirement community in Florida with many friends, playing golf, woodworking, cards and cribbage.

In accordance with Jerry’s wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. His family invites those who knew him to honor his memory in their own way, keeping alive the stories, laughter, and love he shared with all. The family requests any donations be made in Jerry’s honor to Hospice of Marion County Florida.

Jerry will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all whose lives he graced. May he rest in peace.