John Charles Carbone, 66, passed away in Webster, Florida on November 4, 2024. He was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on February 5, 1958 to John and Louise.

John was Catholic and attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He enjoyed restoring old cars, and gardening.

He is survived by his sisters: Jean Jones (Dave) of Hudson, Massachusetts, and Christine Zidlewski of Narragansett, Rhode Island; Niece: Christen Cutler Francini of Trumbull, Connecticut.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel on December 6, 2024 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and services starting at 2 p.m. Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery.