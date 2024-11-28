Man already on probation for gun crime jailed after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A man already on probation for a gun crime was jailed after a traffic stop on U.S. 301.

Napoleon Middlebrooks Jr., 30, of Lakeland, was driving a gray 2008 Pontiac sedan at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed a suspicious temporary tag on the vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

When the officer began following the vehicle, Middlebrooks rapidly increased the speed and made a sharp right turn into the Terrascape Landscaping & Garden Center.

A records check revealed Middlebrooks’ license was suspended in 2019. He was also previously convicted in South Carolina of driving while license suspended. The officer also found that Middlebrooks is currently on probation for a 2023 conviction in Polk County for carrying a concealed firearm.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.