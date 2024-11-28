Sisters arrested after fracas leaves uncle with injured eye and nose

Two sisters were arrested after a family fracas left their uncle with an injured eye and nose.

Tatiana Renna Ellis, 24, and Jayla Amarie Ellis, 23, were involved in an argument at about 9 p.m. Monday at their home in the 900 block of April Hills Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The women struck their uncle leaving him with “visible injuries to his left eye, right side of his nose, and both forearms,” the report said. The uncle said he had to push his nieces back in self-defense.

Both women were arrested on charges of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Each of them was released on their own recognizance.