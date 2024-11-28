81.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Sisters arrested after fracas leaves uncle with injured eye and nose

By Staff Report
Comments
Jayla Ellis
Jayla Ellis
Tatiana Renna Ellis
Tatiana Renna Ellis

Two sisters were arrested after a family fracas left their uncle with an injured eye and nose.

Tatiana Renna Ellis, 24, and Jayla Amarie Ellis, 23, were involved in an argument at about 9 p.m. Monday at their home in the 900 block of April Hills Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The women struck their uncle leaving him with “visible injuries to his left eye, right side of his nose, and both forearms,” the report said. The uncle said he had to push his nieces back in self-defense.

Both women were arrested on charges of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Each of them was released on their own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

At least I am not in a cult worshiping a sexual predator

A Lady Lake resident admits he is in the minority, but at least he does not belong to a cult that worships a sexual predator.

Villages-News.com needs to blacklist Ed McGinty

A Village of Woodbury resident is calling on Villages-News.com to blacklist Villager Ed McGinty.

Patient given wrong diagnosis surprised hospital got ‘C’ rating

A patient who was given the wrong diagnosis surprised was surprised to read tha that hospital in the Villages recently got a “C” rating.

Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have.

Ed McGinty needs to keep up the good fight

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo resident encourages Ed McGinty to keep up the good fight against President-elect Trump.

Photos