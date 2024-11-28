Summerfield teen jailed for alleged sex with girl when she was 14

A Summerfield teen has been jailed for a sexual relationship he had with a girl that allegedly began when she was 14.

Dallas Leasure, 19, was being held on Thanksgiving Day on $20,000 bond at the Marion County Jail. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16.

The girl, now 16, was interviewed in September at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection. In the interview, she revealed that Leasure began an unwanted sexual relationship with her when she was 14. He was 17 at the time, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said the incidents occurred in 2022.

She said Leasure “pressured” her into sexual contact. She said she told him “no” on multiple occasions.

When questioned, Leasure admitted the sexual contact and that at the time, he was 17 and she was 14. He said his memory was “hazy.” He said music had been playing during the encounters and he suggested he might not have heard the girl if she said “no.”