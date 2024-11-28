74.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 28, 2024
type here...

Tree-lighting ceremony will ignite holiday celebration in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The first of three tree-lighting events will kick off the holiday season in The Villages.

The Christmas celebration will begin Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing.

The tree will be lit at about 8 p.m. that night.

There will be plenty of entertainment leading up to the tree lighting as the Live Effect Band will be performing on the pavilion.

There also will be performances by The Villages groups Sounds of Scotland, Clown Alley #179, the Sweet & Sassy Dance Team, the Chinese Asian Dance Group, the Original Villages Belly Dancers and the Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps.

Plenty of food will be available from BBQ Brazil Express, the Kettle Corn Cabin, Hadley Family Concessions, Curbside Cuisine, Monsta Lobsta and
Kona Ice.

Tree lighting ceremonies will also take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Brownwood Paddock Square and Friday, Dec. 6 at Spanish Springs Town Square.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

All speech is free speech and that includes Ed McGinty

A Greenbriar Villas resident does not agree with the opinions of Ed McGinty, but he defends McGinty’s right to express those opinions.

At least I am not in a cult worshiping a sexual predator

A Lady Lake resident admits he is in the minority, but at least he does not belong to a cult that worships a sexual predator.

Villages-News.com needs to blacklist Ed McGinty

A Village of Woodbury resident is calling on Villages-News.com to blacklist Villager Ed McGinty.

Patient given wrong diagnosis surprised hospital got ‘C’ rating

A patient who was given the wrong diagnosis surprised was surprised to read tha that hospital in the Villages recently got a “C” rating.

Thanksgiving is about counting our blessings

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident reminds us that Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for what we have.

Photos