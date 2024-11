To the Editor:

You’re telling McGinty to continue with his hatefulness. Shame on you. That is the problem in today’s world. Senile, incompetent and deranged sounds like McGinty not President Trump. Calling Trump supporters cult members is showing hate. Biden destroyed the American concept with his policies. Open borders, soft on crime, catering to illegals while some Americans go hungry. Shame on you.

Sandy Cruty

Village of Glenbrook