Convicted multi-state sex offender paying holiday visit in The Villages

A convicted multi-state sex offender is paying a holiday visit in The Villages.

Edward Arthur Featherstone Jr., 55, has registered a temporary address at 2963 Silk Tree Terrace in the Village of Fernandina, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Feathersone has a long list of convictions:

• 1991 indecent exposure in California.

• 1993 lewdness in Utah.

• 2005 indecency with a child in Texas

• 2018 indecency with a child by exposure in Texas.

He has two vehicles, a tan 1995 Chevrolet G2 motorized home with license plate LK2PRTY and orange 2003 GMC Sierra pickup with license plate 31EEJR.