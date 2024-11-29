Problem child in The Villages on lam after warrant issued

A problem child from The Villages is on the lam after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Wendi Sue Alvir, 38, who had been living with her father in the Village of Chitty Chatty, had a warrant issued for her arrest on Wednesday after skipping a court date in Lake County. The judge has specified that when she is captured she is to be held without bond.

She was arrested in May with a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm tucked in her purse when she was found in a pickup truck stolen from her father.

The stolen red GMC pickup was spotted at Walmart in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The truck, which had been reported stolen by her father, was in the parking lot of the store, which was closed. Alvir “appeared to be fixing her hair” and had stepped outside the truck, which had been traced thanks to an Apple Airtag.

An officer drew his taser and approached Alvir who “refused to cooperate.” Alvir was placed in handcuffs, but the Colorado native struggled and pulled away from the officer. Members of the Fruitland Park Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to provide assistance.

Alvir’s father said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. When they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.