Friday, November 29, 2024
U.S. Sen. Scott joins caucus aimed at eliminating government waste

By Staff Report
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has announced he is joining Senator Joni Ernst in the Senate DOGE Caucus, which will work hand in hand with the Trump administration’s recently formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to identify and eliminate government waste.

 “It’s past time for big reforms that scale back big government regulation and get our country back on track. Our country is drowning in debt and massive government expansion during Democrat control of Washington is pushing us deeper every day. This is a serious threat to our national security and the American Dream, and I believe DOGE is the answer to fixing it,” Scott said.

“I’ve spent years fighting against waste, fraud, reckless earmarks and political passion projects or personal favors Washington bureaucrats sneak into bills and try to pay for with hard-earned taxpayer money. Thank you to Senator Ernst for starting this caucus. I am looking forward to slashing government waste and delivering for the American people. Let’s get to work,” he added.

Senators Scott and Ernst are working with Representatives Aaron Bean (R-Fla.) and Pete Sessions (R-Texas), co-chairs of the House DOGE Caucus, and are joined by Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.) in founding the Senate DOGE Caucus.

