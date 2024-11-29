71 F
The Villages
Friday, November 29, 2024
Unlicensed driver from Honduras arrested after caught speeding

By Staff Report
Jose Fuentes Rivera
Jose Fuentes Rivera

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught speeding.

Jose Adolfo Fuentes Rivera, 48, of Lakeland, was driving a white Chevy van at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on State Road 471 when he was caught on radar traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Fuentes Rivera admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was issued a warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

