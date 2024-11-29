Unlicensed driver from Honduras arrested after caught speeding

An unlicensed driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught speeding.

Jose Adolfo Fuentes Rivera, 48, of Lakeland, was driving a white Chevy van at 7:15 a.m. Sunday on State Road 471 when he was caught on radar traveling at 57 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Fuentes Rivera admitted he does not have a driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was issued a warning for speeding. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.