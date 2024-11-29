Woman jailed after boozy brawl has history of arrests in The Villages

A woman jailed after a boozy brawl with her boyfriend has had a history of arrests in The Villages.

Holly Marie Keightley, 48, was arrested Monday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

Her boyfriend told deputies that the North Carolina native had been drinking when she hit him in the face, leaving him with a black eye. They had been traveling in a car when the altercation occurred. When they returned home, a neighbor overhead a loud argument and saw the boyfriend running down the driveway to escape from Keightley.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

In 2022, she grabbed a table leg and smashed a television owned by her boyfriend. A 911 call led to Keightley’s arrest as well as the arrest of her boyfriend at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake.

Keightley had been put on probation after she was arrested on a cocaine charge in 2019 at a home in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home for a well-being check and during their visit Keightley revealed she had a white powder substance hidden in the toaster. It turned out to be cocaine.

Keightley was arrested in 2021 after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.