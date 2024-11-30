25-year-old resident of The Villages enters plea in prostitution case

A 25-year-old resident of The Villages has entered a plea in a case in which she has been charged with prostitution.

Mya Elizabeth Holton, who lives at 628 Nuevo Leon Lane in the San Antonio Villas in the Village of Rio Ranchero, pleaded not guilty this past week to the charge in Marion County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.

She was arrested Nov. 12 at the Studio 6 hotel in Ocala during an undercover operation conducted by the Ocala Police Department.

Holton had been using the profile name “Diamond” on the skipthegames.com website when she responded to an inquiry from an undercover detective. She agreed to provide “full service” when they met at Studio 6, according to the arrest report.

Holton called the detective at 11:21 a.m. that day, moments before the scheduled rendezvous, and asked him what he did for work. The undercover detective said he worked in a “warehouse” and denied being law enforcement, when Holton questioned him directly about the possibility of him being “a cop.” Once she received the assurance he was not with law enforcement, she asked for directions to the hotel room.

Holton pulled up in a Chevrolet Tahoe while still on the phone with the undercover detective. She confirmed she was “Diamond” and was taken into custody.

In a criminal indigent form filed in court, Holton indicated she has no income and no assets.